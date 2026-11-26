Throughout his Knicks tenure, Mike Brown has been known for deploying a looser, more flexible rotation than his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau. That contrast could not be clearer than right now, as Brown essentially admitted before tip-off vs the Cleveland Cavaliers that he's operating with player rest at the forefront of his mind. With both OG Anunoby and Miles McBride sidelined, Brown took that philosophy to a monumental scale in last night’s contest, deploying a total of 12 players across the game. It was neither a seamless nor an objectively polished rotation by any means, yet it highlighted the exact reason New York hired Brown in the first place.



Mike Brown was asked if the Cup feels less important:



"It is important, but the reality of it is that when you look at the schedule- our percentage is not that high - so they've kind of shared with me what our schedule would look like if we don't go, and if we do go. And you… — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) November 25, 2026

Knicks Rotation Chart vs Cleveland | Data via CourtSketch

Brown strikes a balance between winning and rest

Now, Brown obviously still played to win, pushing Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart past the 36-minute mark, yet giving extended stretches to Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Nickel, who logged his first career NBA minutes, helped absorb a meaningful chunk of their workload. Add in Jose Alvarado, who tallied 19 minutes as a backup guard and whose comfort playing alongside Jalen Brunson continues to grow, and New York found a good balance between going for the win and preserving its wings.

Top 3 used lineups vs Cleveland | Data via CourtSketch

Looking at New York’s most heavily used lineups of the night, both Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Nickel featured in the top three combinations. Even more notable is when Mike Brown deployed them, leaning into those units during the back half of the game. While it initially looked like Brown was simply searching for answers when Nickel checked in, the rookie steadily earned his coach's trust as time went by, earning him a strong stretch.

Mike Brown credited Tyler Nickel's performance, talked about how Knicks rallied around his physicality



"Even some of the fouls, they were just good fouls. Because he was just playing hard." — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) November 26, 2026

Despite picking up four fouls, Nickel competed hard, which, as Brown noted afterward, is ultimately what matters most when throwing young players like Nickel or Dadiet into the fire. In fact, Brown explicitly praised Nickel for picking up those aggressive fouls while noting he had challenged Dadiet before tip-off simply to "play hard."

Mike Brown said he challenged Pacome Dadiet to play harder after the last game. Said he called him into his office, showed him film and said “the least you can do is play hard.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 26, 2026

November experimentation could pay off in May

Ultimately, Mike Brown’s experimentation philosophy can veer toward the erratic side, yet it can allow the Knicks to evaluate their deep bench pieces and get more rest. To me, it carries the exact feel of a baseball bullpen game, shuffling between relievers just to navigate the innings, hoping to find one arm who has his best stuff that night while quickly pulling another who doesn't. In basketball, this constant shuffling is far less consequential on a single night, and it has quickly become Brown’s MO.

Everything New York does right now feeds into the bigger picture: banking rest, discovering playable lineup combinations, and taking advantage of injuries. It does not have to look perfect in November, and having a coach who embraces that long-term perspective is vital going forward.

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