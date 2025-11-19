Bold Last-Minute Knicks vs. Mavericks Predictions

The New York Knicks travel to Dallas, desperate for their first road victory of the season. With both teams battling injuries and the Mavericks struggling at 4-11, this matchup presents New York with a prime opportunity to end its struggles on the road.

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks are looking for their first win on the road and this is a great opportunity to get it. The Mavs are still trying to figure things out on offense and they are just as injured as the Knicks are. The Mavs are coming off a really bad loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so they will be hungry and more focused going into the game, but they don't have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Knicks.

Knicks 120, Mavericks 104

Henry Brown

I'm predicting that the Knicks finally earn their first away win of the season against the Dallas Mavericks, 129-109. Even looking past the Mavericks' unsightly 4-11 record, they have the league's second-lowest-rated offense at 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions.

Point forward Cooper Flagg's barely got a dozen games under his belt, and though the Knicks are a little thin on the wing at the moment, the poor shooting he's surrounded with should place little strain on the interior-focused Knicks. Expect another game of scoring-by-committee from New York as it continues figuring out how to trek on without Jalen Brunson.

Knicks 129, Mavericks 109

Jayesh Pagar

The Knicks are 0-4 on the road this season and they need to change that tonight in Dallas. The Mavericks are struggling at 4-11, and the injuries have been piling up all season long.

Anthony Davis has missed his 10th straight game with a calf strain, and Kyrie Irving won't return until 2026 after his knee surgery. Those are two huge pieces missing for extended periods, and Dallas just doesn't have the roster to overcome that kind of absence.

Jalen Brunson is questionable with an ankle sprain, but even if he sits, the Knicks should be fine. Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant with nine straight double-doubles and Dallas doesn't have the size to handle him inside. Cooper Flagg, who is questionable for today's matchup due to illness, had a breakout 21-point game against Portland. If playing, the rookie will give them energy, but that's not enough against a team like New York.

The Knicks have better depth and more weapons. They'll take control in the third quarter and secure their first road win of the season.

Knicks 125, Mavericks 103

Anthony Rios

With the Knicks missing their superstar point guard and former Maverick, Jalen Brunson, and their two-way wing, OG Anunoby, the Knicks will struggle against Dallas. With the Presence of the Mavericks front court, even without Anthony Davis, the Knicks will have a tough matchup. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson will need to be extremely active in the interior on the defensive end and more aggressive offensively.

With Rookie phenomenon Cooper Flagg being questionable, the Mavericks would need to depend on D’Angelo Russell as the main ball handler, in which I like New York’s chances defensively on the perimeter. I think it will be a close one where both teams struggle to score the ball. As a fan, I see the Knicks pulling out their first win on the road this season.

Knicks 110, Mavericks 101

