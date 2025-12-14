Can't Miss Moments From Knicks' Victory Over Magic

The New York Knicks delivered an absolutely dominant performance in the NBA Cup semifinals, defeating the Orlando Magic 132-120 to earn a berth in the championship final. Beyond the final score and individual statistics, this game was packed with unforgettable moments that defined the match.

From ankle-breaking crossovers to dramatic turnarounds and controversial incidents, the Knicks' win featured several highlights that will be replayed for weeks to come.

The offensive firepower displayed by New York was simply overwhelming. The Knicks' balanced attack, combined with their defensive intensity, proved too much for a Magic team dealing with significant injuries.

Brunson's Ankle-Breaking Crossover Leaves Anthony Black Falling

Jalen Brunson executed one of the most devastating moves of the night when he crossed over Anthony Black and left the young Magic defender completely off-balance. With the Knicks leading 96-92 in the third quarter, Brunson's signature crossover created an instant highlight moment that had Knicks fans celebrating what they called an "ankle-breaker".

The move wasn't just for show; it resulted in a bucket that extended New York's lead during a crucial stretch. This play showcased Brunson's elite ball-handling abilities and his capacity to create separation against any defender. The moment epitomized his dominant 40-point performance and reminded everyone why he's considered one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive players.​



Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Suggs' Historic First Half Performance Before Injury Derailed Magic

Jalen Suggs was absolutely sensational in the first half, matching Jalen Brunson point-for-point with 25 points on an impressive 10-of-16 shooting performance. Suggs added seven assists and finished 2-of-8 from three-point range while shooting 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

The young Magic guard was energizing Orlando's offense and keeping the game extremely competitive heading into halftime. However, everything changed when Suggs suffered a left hip pointer injury in the third quarter that ultimately forced him out of the game with 7:35 remaining. He finished with 26 points in just 29 minutes, a heartbreaking exit for the Magic that proved pivotal to the final outcome.



Suggs leaves with an injury after grabbing his hip in pain for the past few minutes of game time pic.twitter.com/pPMxPeakX7 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 14, 2025

Towns' Powerful Drive and Foul Boosts Knicks' Late-Game Lead

Karl-Anthony Towns showcased his dual-threat ability when he attacked the paint against Wendell Carter Jr., drawing a shooting foul while converting the layup late in the fourth quarter. The three-point play boosted the Knicks' lead to 116-110 with just over four minutes remaining, providing crucial separation at a pivotal moment in the game.

Tyler Kolek's Bench Spark Energizes Knicks With Second Quarter Steal

Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek provided incredible energy off the bench, showcasing exactly why the Knicks invested in him with guaranteed money as a second-round pick. Kolek's high-intensity defense resulted in multiple points throughout the game, including a highlight-reel theft in the second quarter that energized Knicks fans in Las Vegas.

TYLER KOLEK MAKIN PLAYS pic.twitter.com/xeHyv01isD — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 13, 2025

Desmond Bane's Controversial Ball-Throw Draws Boos From Knicks Fans

Desmond Bane drew loud boos from Knicks fans in Las Vegas when he launched the basketball at OG Anunoby after a defensive scramble, earning a technical foul and later a $35,000 fine from the NBA. Speaking before the matchup, Bane explained his previous incident:

"I thought it was a good play…I threw it too hard…chasing down ball, throw it off him…My homeboy said the Reds gonna be giving me a call––if y'all watching, invite me to spring training––yeah but it was no foul play intended".

The Knicks now turn attention to the NBA Cup final, where they'll face the San Antonio Spurs for the championship.

