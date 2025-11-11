Fans Brutally Roast Former Knicks Guard's Private Island Investment

Former New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after unveiling his luxurious private island resort in Belize. Fans aren't impressed with the investment, flooding social media with harsh criticism and financial concerns.

The Island Paradise Video

The X post features a clip from NBA veteran Bullock's tour of his $2 million private island in Belize, bought in 2023 and renamed Bullock Island for its heart shape matching one of his twin sons' names.

The five-acre property has been developed over the past 2.5 years into a luxury resort, complete with a basketball court, oceanfront villas, and a mega-bed suite.​​

Reggie Bullock has his own island



It’s called Bullock Island pic.twitter.com/xsK00ONHDj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 10, 2025

Bullock's ambitious vision includes a 4,000-square-foot main home, eight rental villas, a restaurant/bar, spa, and infinity pool. The 32-year-old discovered the property on YouTube and visited it during the 2022 All-Star break before making the purchase. He views the island as both a family vacation spot and a business venture to build generational wealth.​

Fans Question the Investment

Basketball fans didn't hold back when reacting to Bullock's island showcase. One user raised environmental concerns, writing, "Glad he's living his best life, but one bad storm and he's done. Like no protection on that island."

Another fan questioned the financial wisdom, commenting, "Then they wonder why players go broke after they retire." One noted the environmental risks, stating, "One of the worst investments you could ever make is a private island. Sea levels are on the rise."

The criticism grew harsher with one fan predicting, "Broke in 10 years." Another expressed multiple safety concerns: "Only thing I would be worried about is Hurricanes 🌀 Tsunamis 🌊 and emergency services being able to get me. I wonder how he defends against flooding also."

Only thing I would be worried about is Hurricanes 🌀 Tsunamis 🌊 and emergency services being able to get me. I wonder how he defends against flooding also. — Bruce Fulani Hausa (@Theybannedme4) November 11, 2025

One fan even questioned his philanthropic efforts, writing, "Now Google Reggie Bullock charity…. No results shown."

Now google Reggie Bullock charity…. No results shown — FavThings (@myfavthings54) November 11, 2025

One wrote about his video game hairstyle, "Glad to see he cut that goofy a-s hairstyles he had. 2k still has it in the game lol."

Bullock spent two seasons with the Knicks from 2019 to 2021, averaging 10.7 points per game during his time in New York before joining the Dallas Mavericks.​

