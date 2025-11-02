Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Today? Knicks Injury Report
The New York Knicks got great news as Mitchell Robinson finally made his season debut against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
The star center had missed the first four games dealing with left ankle injury management. Now he is back on the court helping the Knicks defense get stronger and better.
Robinson's Injury Status and Return
Mitchell Robinson was sidelined for over three weeks before taking the court against Chicago. The Knicks were managing his left ankle carefully since it required surgery before last season. He practiced on Thursday and was cleared for the game-time decision, which turned out positive.
Robinson's ankle appears to be improving well enough for him to play moving forward. For today's game, he is listed as questionable, but is likely to contribute about 20-25 minutes against the Bulls.
In his first game back, Robinson showed why the Knicks needed him badly. He played 20 minutes and grabbed 11 rebounds with four points and two assists. His defense was strong and his presence on the court made a real difference. Although his scoring was limited, his rebounding and rim protection were exactly what the team needed against Chicago's frontcourt.
The Knicks are taking a smart approach with Robinson's workload. He will have minutes restrictions as he gets back to full game shape. Since Robinson missed so much time, he needs to rebuild his conditioning slowly. Coach Mike Brown confirmed the team will manage his playing time carefully throughout the season, especially during back-to-back games.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Recovery and Performance Improvement
Karl-Anthony Towns has been battling a Grade 2 right quadriceps strain since the beginning of the 2025-26 season, but his performance has shown steady improvement throughout the early games. Despite being listed as questionable for every game, the five-time All-Star has refused to miss any action, pushing through the pain.
In his season debut against Cleveland, Towns scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. His next outing against Boston proved stronger, where he posted impressive numbers with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Although he struggled against Milwaukee with just 8 points on poor shooting, he bounced back significantly in the Bulls game with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The quad injury has clearly affected his mobility and shooting consistency early on, with Towns initially shooting just 35-36% from the field. However, his recent performances show improvement as his body adapts to playing through the strain. His rebounding and interior presence remain strong despite the discomfort.
The Knicks' medical team continues monitoring his workload carefully, but Towns' determination to play has been commendable. His performance trajectory suggests he is progressively regaining confidence as he recovers, which is encouraging for New York's frontcourt going forward this season.
