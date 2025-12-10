Knicks Announce Karl-Anthony Towns' Status vs. Raptors

The New York Knicks have cleared star center Karl-Anthony Towns to play against the Toronto Raptors in tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. Towns was seen warming up before tipoff at Scotiabank Arena after missing the team's last game with a calf injury.

Towns returns to the Knicks lineup at the perfect time as New York looks to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. The five-time All-Star center practiced yesterday and showed no signs of discomfort during his pregame warmup routine.

Towns is playing https://t.co/eIdu8l3eVF — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 10, 2025

Towns has been a dominant force this season, averaging 22.5 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns Overcomes Calf Injury

The 7-footer suffered a calf injury on December 5 that forced him to sit out New York's victory over the Orlando Magic. However, the big man recovered quickly and participated in yesterday's practice session without any restrictions.

Towns' presence gives the Knicks a massive advantage in the paint against a shorthanded Raptors frontcourt. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting while dominating the boards makes him essential to New York's offensive and defensive schemes.

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) gestures after making a three point shot in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks Dealing With Multiple Injuries

The Knicks will be without guard Miles McBride, who is out with a left ankle sprain sustained during Sunday's win. McBride underwent an MRI on Monday and will require additional time to recover from the injury.

Forward Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a right shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Shamet dislocated the same shoulder during the preseason but avoided surgery at that time.

Raptors Injury Report Benefits Knicks

Toronto faces significant roster challenges heading into this crucial game. The Raptors have ruled out starting point guard Immanuel Quickley due to an illness. Quickley has been averaging 16.5 points and 6.2 assists per game this season and will miss his first game of the year.

Backup guard Jamal Shead is available and expected to start in Quickley's place. The Raptors are also without RJ Barrett, who continues missing time with a knee injury.​

With Towns healthy and Toronto missing key players, the Knicks have a clear path to victory. New York's depth and talent should overwhelm the depleted Raptors roster and secure their spot in the NBA Cup semifinals.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!