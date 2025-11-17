Knicks Eye Power Rankings Boost on Road Trip

The New York Knicks are considered to be one of the best teams in the league as they approach the second month of the season.

The Knicks are 8-4 so far this season through a dozen games, with all of their wins coming at home. Those eight victories have put the Knicks at No. 4 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings, which is the same spot they were in for the previous edition.

"The Knicks went 6-1 on their seven-game homestand, recovering from their first loss at Madison Square Garden by beating the Heat without Jalen Brunson on Friday," Schuhmann wrote.

"Having completed their longest homestand of the season, the Knicks now head out on a five-game trip, still looking for their first road win. They went 4-0 in Florida last season, but lost in Miami (their worst offensive game thus far) in Week 1."

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet reacts in front of Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks Looking For First Wins on Road

The Knicks are the highest-rated Eastern Conference team in the power rankings. Only the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder sit higher than the Knicks.

The Knicks are on the road for the next five games (though they do have a stop at the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets, which will feel like they are at home). The Knicks should also have a strong crowd presence in their two games in Florida.

However, the Knicks will be doing all of this without Jalen Brunson, who suffered an ankle sprain last week, and OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a hamstring strain. Luckily for the Knicks, they have the depth to withstand these losses in the lineup.

"Miles McBride started in place of Brunson on Friday, when Landry Shamet scored a career-high 36 points off the bench and the Knicks handed the Heat their worst defensive game of the season by a wide margin. New York has now scored a super-efficient 125.7 points per 100 possessions in McBride’s 125 minutes on the floor without Brunson," Schuhmann wrote.

The Knicks will have some tough games against the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, the aforementioned Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, but all of these contests are winnable if the team can play to its strengths.

It will be harder without Brunson and Anunoby, but Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges should lead the way as the Knicks look to establish themselves as a threat on the road.

