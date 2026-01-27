Three Bold Predictions for Knicks vs Kings

The New York Knicks host the Sacramento Kings at MSG on Jan. 27, and there's some unfinished business here. These two already played earlier this month in Sacramento, and it was ugly for New York.

Brunson hurt his ankle five minutes into that game and had to leave. Without him, the Knicks fell apart completely. They lost 112-101 and looked lost on both ends of the floor.

That game kicked off a terrible run. The defense couldn't get stops, the offense couldn't find rhythm, and guys who were clicking in November looked like they'd never played together before.

But New York now gets a chance to fix what went wrong in that first meeting. The roster's healthy this time.

Jalen Brunson Scores 30-Plus

Brunson just put up 31 against the Sixers, and he's going to keep that going. Sacramento hasn't shown that it has what it takes to guard quick point guards. Their perimeter defense breaks down constantly, and Brunson knows how to take advantage.

He'll attack the paint early and often. When the help comes, he'll kick it out to open shooters. When it doesn't, he'll finish at the rim or draw fouls. The Kings don't have anyone who can slow him down one-on-one.

Brunson's averaging 28 this year. Against a team that gives up this many easy looks, he'll cruise past 30. Coming out aggressive from the start, he'll set the tone for the entire night.

Mitchell Robinson Controls the Boards

Mitchell Robinson will dominate the glass tonight. Sacramento's frontcourt gets outworked on the boards regularly. Robinson's size and energy will give the Knicks the extra chances they desperately needed during this rough January stretch.

Robinson will come up with more than 12 rebounds, the Knicks will be able to dominate possessions and at the same time, limit Sacramento's fast break opportunities. Kings are always looking for ways to get their easy buckets in transition. Robinson, by cleaning up defensively, will take that option away from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

All Five Starters Hit Double Digits

The Knicks won't just be the Brunson show. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will all contribute. When all five starters score in double figures, it means the offense is working the way it should.

Karl Anthony Towns was dealing with back spasms against Philly, but was removed from the injury report on Jan. 26. He didn't look right out there and might still be bothered by it. Even so, he should be able to score 10-plus against Sacramento's weak interior defense.

The real test is whether everyone stays involved. If the ball's moving and guys are getting good looks, this team is tough to stop. If it turns into iso-ball with one or two guys doing everything, that's when problems show up.

