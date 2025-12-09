Knicks Going in Wrong Direction in Latest Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are winners of three straight games and are currently No. 2 behind the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, despite their recent success, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has them one spot lower in his weekly power rankings. After clocking in at No. 6 last week, the team is at No. 7.

"The Knicks got OG Anunoby back from a nine-game absence over the weekend and they’ve won seven of their last eight games, picking up their first win (in three tries) against the Magic on Sunday afternoon," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Knicks’ first meeting with the Raptors (a 22-point win eight days ago) was the only time they’ve held their opponent under a point per possession. Their second of five meetings will be on Tuesday in Toronto, with a trip to Las Vegas on the line."

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks Drop Spot in NBA Power Rankings

A big reason behind the Knicks' wins has been their starting lineup. The Knicks have often found ways to pull out ahead in the first quarter, forcing teams to play catch-up from behind.

"The Knicks won the first quarter by more than 10 points in four straight games, with their 23-0 lead over the Jazz on Friday being the largest lead built by any team before its opponent scored in the 30 seasons for which we have play-by-play data," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Knicks have won the first quarter in only 12 of their 23 games, but still rank as the league’s second-best first-quarter team (plus-16.2 points per 100 possessions), because they’ve won it by double-digits eight times."

Having Anunoby back in the lineup is only going to make things easier for the Knicks, giving them one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. While Anunoby is back, Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with a calf injury of his own. On top of Towns's injury, backup guard Miles McBride is dealing with an ankle injury.

Luckily for the Knicks, they have the depth to withstand an entire regular season, and that is coming into fruition in this recent stretch of games.

With a game coming up against the Toronto Raptors to determine who is advancing to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals, the Knicks will have a chance to prove themselves on a national stage and show why they are one of the best teams in the league so far this season.

