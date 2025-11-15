New Jalen Brunson Injury Update Helps Knicks’ Outlook

The New York Knicks are holding their breath waiting for Jalen Brunson's return. Their star point guard suffered an ankle injury during a game against the Orlando Magic. ESPN reporter Cassidy Hubbarth has a good update on his recovery progress and potential return timeline for the upcoming games.

Brunson's Injury Status: Off Crutches and Day-to-Day

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared some good news for Knicks fans about Brunson's condition. Here's what she reported.

"What I'm told is that he's truly day-to-day. He got treatment today & is off crutches. The hope is he'd travel w the team on 5-game road trip with the hope he could return…It's all dependent on his pain tolerance––which is pretty high."

This is a positive sign for Knicks fans. Brunson being off crutches means his recovery is moving in the right direction.​

–– Cassidy Hubbarth on Jalen Brunson

The Injury Details

Brunson suffered a Grade 1 right ankle sprain late in the game, as the Knicks suffered a 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. He went down with under two minutes left while driving to the basket. Despite the injury, Brunson had already put up 31 points and six assists before leaving the game.​

The play where Brunson rolled his ankle😞



Looks like he’ll be out until Christmas pic.twitter.com/6boKa70cKd — egoMamba (@egoMamba) November 13, 2025

A Grade 1 sprain is the lowest severity possible for ankle injuries. However, this is the same ankle Brunson injured last season, which forced him to miss 15 games. The Knicks are being cautious with their franchise player to avoid any setbacks.​

Knicks Dominate Heat Without Their Leader

New York didn't skip a beat in the game against Miami. Without Brunson, the Knicks seemed perfectly fine and gave a statement performance, crushing the Heat 140-132.​

Karl-Anthony Towns was absolutely sensational. He dropped 39 points to lead all scorers. But the real surprise came from reserve guard Landry Shamet, who exploded for a career-high 36 points off the bench. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points, while Josh Hart recorded his first triple-double of the season with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.​

Josh Hart vs Miami:



12 PTS

12 REB

10 AST

5-8 FG



The first bench player with a triple-double this season. pic.twitter.com/4CZu87L7wk — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2025

The Knicks never trailed after halftime and built a lead as large as 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Monday's Crucial Rematch in Miami

The teams square off again on 17th Nov. night in Miami. This rematch will be crucial for both squads in the NBA Cup standings.​

The big question is whether Brunson will be healthy enough to travel with the team and take the field. His high pain tolerance could work in his favor. If he does play, it would be a massive boost against a Heat team that just lost by eight points.​

Either way, the Knicks proved they have the depth to compete without their star.​

