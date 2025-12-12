Knicks Eying Former Guard Potential Trade

The New York Knicks are actively exploring a trade reunion with former sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, according to reports. With the December 15 trade deadline fast approaching, the Knicks have opened exploratory discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding the Villanova product.

This potential move could reshape New York's backcourt and provide the offensive firepower the team needs for a serious playoff run this season.

When Donte DiVincenzo joined the Knicks in the summer of 2023, he immediately made an impact alongside Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The Villanova trio created chemistry from day one, but it was DiVincenzo's exceptional shooting that caught everyone's attention.

The New York Knicks are showing interest in Donte DiVincenzo, per @krispursiainen



"League sources tell ClutchPoints that the Knicks have had exploratory discussions with two Western Conference teams about potential trades, with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and…

During the 2023-24 season, DiVincenzo set two franchise records that still stand today. He made 283 three-pointers in a single season and shot a remarkable 11 three-pointers in Game 7 of the playoffs against Indiana, setting an NBA record.​

His best game came on March 25, 2024, when he scored a career-high 40 points against Detroit, including 11 three-pointers in one game. DiVincenzo shot 42% from three-point range on high volume that season, proving he could be a primary offensive option.

Current Performance With Minnesota

Since joining the Timberwolves, DiVincenzo has maintained his elite shooting standards but with reduced scoring opportunities. In this season, he's averaging 13.2 points while continuing to shoot efficiently from beyond the arc.

The reduced usage is likely because Minnesota already has established scoring options. However, this solid production shows DiVincenzo remains a reliable three-point threat. His assists have also increased to 3.7 per game this season, demonstrating improved playmaking since leaving New York.​

How His Return Could Help The Knicks

Bringing DiVincenzo back would instantly upgrade the Knicks' three-point shooting depth. The team has struggled with consistent outside shooting, and DiVincenzo proved last season he can carry that load. His 40% three-point shooting in the playoffs showed clutch performance when stakes are highest.​

The Villanova connection with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart would also strengthen team chemistry. These three already proved they could win together during the 2023-24 season. Having that familiarity and trust on the court could accelerate the Knicks' offensive rhythm down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Additionally, DiVincenzo's salary of nearly $12 million fits better into New York's cap structure than other guard targets. The Timberwolves might be willing to move him as they reshape their roster, making a deal possible before the February 5 trade deadline.

The Bottom Line

A DiVincenzo reunion makes sense for the Knicks in basketball terms. His proven track record with the franchise, elite shooting ability, and familiarity with Villanova could provide the spacing and firepower New York needs for a deep playoff push this season.

