Knicks Get Major Update on OG Anunoby Return

The New York Knicks finally have the news they've been waiting for. Star forward OG Anunoby has a target return date, and it's coming sooner than expected. This update brings relief to a team that has sorely missed his presence on both ends of the floor.

Insider Drops Major OG Anunoby News

Sr. Lead NBA Insider Rob Murrows broke the news on social media with a crucial update. "Sources: New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is targeting a return to the lineup on December 7th, home game against the Orlando Magic," Murrows tweeted.

This is great news for Knicks fans who have watched their team battle without one of their most important players for weeks. Anunoby has been sidelined, but the end is finally in sight.

What Happened to OG Anunoby?

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain on November 14 during the first quarter against the Miami Heat. He grabbed at his hamstring after missing a layup on a fast break and immediately left the game. The injury looked concerning at the time, and the Knicks announced he would miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated.​

Since then, he's been working his way back slowly. As of November 30th, Anunoby progressed to controlled contact work and 3-on-3 scrimmaging. The team has been cautious, especially given his history with hamstring issues.​

How Has Anunoby Performed This Season?

Before getting hurt, Anunoby was having an excellent season for New York. Through 12 games, he averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. His two-way impact has been crucial for the Knicks' success this year.​

The Knicks face a tough stretch without Anunoby. They play the Boston Celtics on December 2nd, the Charlotte Hornets on December 3, and the Utah Jazz on December 5 before finally getting Anunoby back against the Magic on December 7.​

These games will test the team's depth, especially against elite competition like Boston.

How Will His Return Impact the Team?

Anunoby's return changes everything for the Knicks. His ability to guard multiple positions and contribute offensively makes him irreplaceable. Getting him back healthy is the most important thing for New York's championship hopes.​

The team has gone 5-2 without him, showing great resilience. But having Anunoby back gives the Knicks another elite two-way weapon. If he returns on December 7th as planned, the Knicks will be much closer to full strength heading into the heart of the season.​

