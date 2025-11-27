Knicks' Landry Shamet Trade Rumors End With Mike Brown Comments

The Knicks were dealt a tough blow when shooting guard Landry Shamet suffered a right shoulder sprain during a game against the Orlando Magic. The injury interrupts his hot stretch as a starter and forces the team to reconsider its plans heading into December.

Head coach Mike Brown shed light on Shamet’s status, saying:

“Anytime you can avoid surgery, at least from my novice experience, I think it's great. But I don't know much about it still. I know he's got a right shoulder sprain and he's gonna go thru a rehab process, whatever that means.”

–– Mike Brown on Landry Shamet

This outlook from Brown is important because it signals the Knicks’ intention to let Shamet recover and not immediately seek a trade. Teams rarely make deals for players on the injured list, so Brown’s words essentially end the current trade rumors and reflect the Knicks’ faith in his recovery.

Trade Talk on Hold

Before the injury, Shamet was being discussed in trade circles as a valuable asset. His affordable contract and strong shooting—42.4% from three—made him attractive to other teams. Since offseason signings become eligible for deals on December 15, Shamet was considered a possible chip for a bigger move near the trade deadline.

Now, with a recurring shoulder problem and a rehab process ahead, no team will take a chance on trading for him until there’s proof he’s back healthy.​



Expected Return and What’s at Stake

Sources indicate that Shamet will be re-evaluated in four weeks, with the earliest possible return scheduled for December 25 against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

The injury could have been worse; fans feared a season-ending surgery, but the current timeline points to a month-long absence, giving the Knicks hope for his return around Christmas.

Before going down, Shamet had hit double figures in three straight games and even dropped a season-high 36 points against the Miami Heat, underlining his growing role on the roster.

All Possible Scenarios

If Landry Shamet’s rehab stays on track, he could be back in the Knicks lineup by the holidays, bringing back his much-needed shooting and floor spacing to the rotation.

If his shoulder doesn’t heal as expected or he suffers another setback, the Knicks might have to consider waiving him before his contract is guaranteed, potentially losing him to another team if he’s claimed on waivers.

For now, New York is waiting to see if Shamet can recover and contribute to their playoff hopes, while all trade speculation has paused until his return is clearer.

