Knicks Reveal Injury Status of Two Stars Before Magic Clash

The New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic with key injury concerns shaping their lineup. Forward OG Anunoby remains sidelined while star guard Jalen Brunson appears ready to play despite an ankle issue that briefly kept him out for a handful of games.

OG Anunoby Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

OG Anunoby has been officially listed as out for the matchup against the Magic due to a left hamstring strain. The injury continues to sideline the Knicks' elite two-way forward, leaving a significant void in the rotation as a result.

Anunoby suffered the hamstring strain early in the first quarter during New York's November 15 victory over the Miami Heat. After missing a layup on a fast break, he immediately grabbed at his hamstring and did not return to action.

Full Knicks injury report Saturday at Orlando:



🦶 Jalen Brunson PROBABLE right ankle sprain



🦵 OG Anunoby OUT left hamstring strain pic.twitter.com/yiqhDlJBPE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 21, 2025

The 28-year-old forward was averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals before the injury.

Josh Hart Steps Into Expanded Role

With Anunoby sidelined, veteran swingman Josh Hart has moved into the starting lineup to fill the defensive void. The Knicks have also leaned heavily on Landry Shamet, who scored an impressive 36 points in the first game without Anunoby vs. the Miami Heat on November 14.

Jordan Clarkson and Mikal Bridges are expected to see increased usage as well, with the team counting on Karl-Anthony Towns and Bridges to carry the offensive load.​

The Knicks will re-evaluate him in roughly two weeks, meaning his earliest possible return would come around late November or early December. The team has been cautious with the timeline, understanding Anunoby's importance to their defensive scheme.​

Magic Injury Report for Saturday

Orlando enters the game with significant injury concerns of their own as well. Star forward Paolo Banchero remains out with a left groin strain, and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Forward Franz Wagner is available and will play while wearing a face mask to protect his broken nose. Center Mo Wagner, meanwhile, stays out as he continues recovering from left knee ACL surgery.

Magic injury report Saturday vs Knicks:



😖 Paolo Banchero OUT (groin)



👃 Franz Wagner AVAILABLE (facemask)



🦵 Mo Wagner OUT (knee) pic.twitter.com/xpHPeIzBrj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 21, 2025

Jalen Brunson Listed as Probable

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as probable for Saturday's game despite dealing with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain. Brunson already returned to action against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, and he scored 28 points in 35 minutes. The ankle issue initially forced him to miss two games, but he has since been cleared to play through the minor injury.

