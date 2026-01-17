Knicks vs. Suns Bold Picks & Predictions

The New York Knicks really have a tough challenge in front of them. After losing two of their last two games, it will be difficult for them to prove themselves.

But we look at the season's overall record. The Knicks and the Phoenix Suns lie nearly on the same page. Here are some of the bold predictions from our On SI Knicks writers.

Steven Simineri, Staff Writer

While the Knicks look to wash out the sour taste of their 1-3 road trip, they can get back on track and some redemption against the Suns, who will be playing the third game of their six-game East Coast road trip.

The Suns will be coming into MSG as an angry team, also after two straight losses. It wouldn’t be an easy game for the Knicks, but they need to steer the ship in the right direction and need to play with more urgency than the Suns. I think this time they end up on the winning side of a close game after losing 112-107 in Phoenix last Friday.

Knicks: 112 Suns: 107

Jayesh Pagar, Staff Writer

If we look at the current Knicks team, I think they are pretty shaken up. First, Josh Hart's injury derailed the momentum; now, Jalen Brunson's injury adds another nightmare to the struggling Knicks. And Karl-Anthony Towns is not fulfilling the franchise's expectations over the last 1-2 weeks.

This game gives several players a chance to prove their mettle, and Towns is one of them. If Towns plays well, he could set a precedent. And if he can do it without Brunson, it gives the Knicks team some optimistic hope.

Davian Booker remains questionable against the Knicks game. If he plays through the injury and finds the rhythm, and if he is able to get into the Knicks' parameter defence, it could change the game towards the Suns.

But at the same time, we could expect Brunson to suit up for the game, and with a healthy roster, Brunson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and a strong bench could potentially tilt the game towards the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns will shake his career-worst slump, recapturing the All-Star form that justified his acquisition. Alongside Anunoby's aggressive wing defense, suffocating the Suns' perimeter players, New York's defense will force Phoenix into stagnation.

Knicks: 108 Suns: 103

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!