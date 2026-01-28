Three Takeaways From Knicks Clutch Win Over Kings

Now that is how you close a basketball game.

The New York Knicks were able to get revenge over the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden, 103-87. This ends the season series at 1-1.

The game was never out of reach for either team until the tail end of the fourth quarter. However, the Knicks ended up prevailing, rallying behind Jalen Brunson’s clutch gene and Mikal Bridges' defense on Kings' DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson leads a 13-0 run in the clutch.

At the 3:48 mark with the score at 90-85, Brunson decided it was time to put the Kings out of their misery. The Knicks went on a 13-0 run, led by Brunson, who scored 11 points, putting the Knicks up 103-85.

Brunson highlighted that it was a “grind it out” game and that it was as much about the team's defense as his heroics offensively.

"It was an ugly game. It wasn't pretty, but we were able to grind it out and find a way to win, and I think that's really important for us."

"It was an ugly game. It wasn't pretty, but we were able to grind it out and find a way to win and I think that's really important for us"



Jalen Brunson said he liked the way the Knicks played defense and played in transition down the stretch vs. the Kings pic.twitter.com/1GmXEBMemj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 28, 2026

Mikal Bridges' defense on DeMar DeRozan

The Kings' DeMar DeRozan went off with a game-high 34 points and 13-26 from the field. Coming in, the Knicks understood who would have the ball in his hands for the Kings, especially in the clutch.

At the start of the 4th quarter, the Knicks weren’t able to create many shot opportunities with limited ball handlers on the court. That change meant the victor would be determined on defense, where the Knicks have struggled much of the season. In the fourth quarter, Derozan went three for seven from the field thanks to pressure from Bridges, who used his length and size to chase him around screens and put great ball pressure on.

Bridges, O.G. Anunoby, and Josh Hart are the three players who will get the tougher defensive assignments on a night-in and night-out basis. If Bridges doesn’t take that assignment, the Knicks will most likely drop that game.

Karl-Anthony Towns has to stay connected.

Last night, the Knicks once again closed the game without their All-Star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns. After the game, he spoke about the decision from Mike Brown to allow the other guys to finish the game:

"[Mike Brown] saw what he saw. We've got to win. That's the most important thing. That's all I care about, New York cares about, this team cares about - is wins," he said.

In 27 minutes of play, Towns finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He hit two big three-pointers to open up the fourth quarter when the Knicks were struggling to get offense. Against the Kings — unlike their recent win over the 76ers where Towns was subbed out consistently because of foul trouble — he finished the game with only two fouls while playing solid help defense.

The performance came down to Towns staying connected with the team, with Brown not getting comfortable benching his big man outside of foul trouble.

The Knicks will complete their back-to-back versus the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!