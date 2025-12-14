Victor Wembanyama Shuts Down Reporter's Fake Knicks Claim

Victor Wembanyama caught a reporter's scoring mistake about the Knicks on Dec. 12. Two days later, he's heading to the NBA Cup Championship to face New York after an upset win over Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

A viral clip from Friday's NBA Cup media availability shows a reporter asking Wembanyama about scoring 60 points against the Knicks. The French star immediately corrected him.

"I scored how much? 60? I didn't," Wembanyama replied.

His actual career-high against New York is 40 points from March 29, 2024, when he posted 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in a 130-126 overtime win during his rookie season.

That performance made him the first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993 to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game. He also became the first player in Spurs history to log 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in one game.

The reporter likely confused Wembanyama's 40 points with Jalen Brunson's 61 points from that same game. Brunson's performance fell just one point shy of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks franchise record.

Spurs Shock Thunder, Set Up Knicks Rematch

Both teams won their semifinals to set up Tuesday's championship matchup in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama scored 22 points with nine rebounds and two blocks in just 21 minutes as the Spurs stunned the Thunder 111-109. San Antonio handed Oklahoma City just their second loss of the season, snapping a 16-game winning streak.

Playing on a minutes restriction in his first game back from a 12-game absence, Wembanyama still made the difference. He had been out since November 14 with a left calf strain. The Thunder nearly tied it at the buzzer, but Alex Caruso's final shot missed. Oklahoma City fell to 24-2 after entering as heavy favorites.

The Knicks advanced with a 132-120 victory over the Magic in the first semifinal. Jalen Brunson dropped 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting with eight assists to lead New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who have now won eight of their last nine games.

Brunson was the same player who scored 61 points in that March 2024 game where Wembanyama had his 40-point performance. The two stars will meet again with a championship on the line.

What's at Stake Tuesday Night

The NBA Cup Championship tips off on Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena. The game won't count toward regular-season standings, but winning players each earn over $500,000.

Wembanyama will look to top his career-best performance against the Knicks. Before his injury, he was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and four assists through 12 games this season.

The Spurs proved they can compete without him by going 9-3 during his absence. Now with him back, they just knocked off the NBA's best team to reach the final.

