Lakers' Luka Doncic Gets Into NSFW Exchange With Timberwolves Fan
Tensions were running high, to say the least, when the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday by a score of 116-113.
As Los Angeles now finds themselves down 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs for a second consecutive year — although last year's deficit started as a 3-0 hole — things may get a little bit worse for Luke Doncic, financially speaking.
A video emerged from Courside Buzz of Doncic respinding to a Timberwolves' fan's criticism of his game.
The fan can be heard saying, "You're a grown man, you complain every play," where the superstar responded in an expletive-filled way. Although it was after the shot clock expired, Doncic drained a deep three seconds after the conversation.
With all the excitement of the series, this hasn't even been the first instance of a superstar responding to fans in an inappropriate manner.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for comments he made during Game 1 as his team took the pivotal win.
Edwards was waiting to check back into the game and made a vulgar comment directed at a fan with an accompanying gesture. This was the seventh time Edwards was fined by the NBA this season, hovering around $370,000 total.
As for Doncic, there is no word from the league about ramifications for his court-side conversation yet, but knowing that another notable player was in a similar situation in the same series, the Lakers superstar can expect to open up the check book.
The Lakers will do everything they can on Wednesday to extend the series and win Game 5. If L.A. is victorious, the series heads back to Minnesota for Game 6, and a potential Game 7 would be back at crypto.com Arena.
