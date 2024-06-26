Lakers News: LA Rival Inspired JJ Redick to Pursue Coaching
Like many professional athletes nearing the end of their careers, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick wasn't fully sure what he wanted to do following his playing career. After dedicating much of his life to being a great basketball player to succeed at Duke and then in his 15-year basketball career, Redick wasn't set on an exact path.
He had long been told that he would be a coach one day, but revealed at his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Monday that the possibility of that future didn't really set in until his time with Rick Carlisle on the Dallas Mavericks in his final pro season, per CBS Sports.
"There was certainly coaches that I had throughout my career that would say 'you're gonna coach one day.' Doc [Rivers] was probably the first one that did that," Redick told reporters at his introductory press conference. "It was really when I was in Dallas at the end of my career and I hurt for most of those two months, I really didn't play a lot. Rick Carlisle and I spent a lot of time together and he really planted the seed about coaching. At the time, I knew I was going to retire, I didn't know what I wanted to do, I wanted to be home for a bit. I didn't think it was the right time. When I retired, my performance coach and I we talked about all the things I loved about being a player ... and it's all part of coaching. As I think about the culture we want to create here, part of that is a competitive culture.
Of course, Redick initially began a career and broadcasting and later podcasting in the first couple years following his retirement, even calling the NBA Finals this year. He did interview with the Toronto Raptors last year, but did not become a coach until of course this year, with the Lakers just hiring him for his first-ever coaching role.
