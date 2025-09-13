Lakers News: Tracy McGrady Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James' GOAT Status
Hall of Fame former NBA small forward Tracy McGrady had an interesting take on 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers star power forward LeBron James.
The 6-foot-9 pro, currently the oldest active player in the league at age 40, is clearly one of the best players in the history of the game.
More news: Former Lakers Center Reveals Key Difference Separating Kobe Bryant, LeBron James
But is he the best? Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson could all lay claim to NBA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status, too.
During a new conversation on fellow former All-Star Gilbert Arenas' highly entertaining podcast "Gil's Arena," McGrady revealed the system that could have led James to an unquestioned GOAT reign.
McGrady suggested that the triangle offense, employed by Chicago Bulls/Los Angeles Lakers coaches Phil Jackson and Tex Winter (it was assistant Winter's initial scheme, which Jackson then implemented) en route to 11 championships between 1991-2010, could have been the key to unlocking James to a new tier of glory.
"If 'Bron got introduced to the triangle at an early age, Bron would have expanded his game tremendously," McGrady opined. "He's not as fast or uber athletic like he once was. But if we take 'Bron who he is now, with the athleticism, speed, and everything, agility, and put him in that triangle, learning that, I don't think there's any question who the greatest player would be."
LeBron James in the Infamous Triangle Offense?
Jackson and Winter's triangle system stressed more of a reactive, egalitarian approach to the game, a pass-happy attack that worked well for clubs led by ball-dominant shooting guards in Jordan and Kobe Bryant. While successful then, it was an utter failure when Jackson tried to implement it during his brief stint as the team president of the New York Knicks, led at the time by James friend/rival Carmelo Anthony.
James is such a great passer that he clearly didn't need the triangle to be successful.
After all, the man is already legitimately in the mix for being among the top three best men's basketball players, alongside Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar. He was the best player on 10 NBA Finals teams (including eight straight), winning four times for three different clubs in the 2012-13 Miami Heat, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 2020 Lakers. He claimed Finals MVP honors each time, even while playing alongside fellow Hall of Famers in their primes like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and Anthony Davis.
More news: 3 Free Agent Forwards Lakers Should Target If LeBron James Leaves in 2026
In addition to the aforementioned 21 record All-NBA honors, he's been named to a record 21 All-Star squads. He was a six-time All-Defensive Teamer and a four-time league MVP, a feat that's been bettered only by three people: Abdul-Jabbar (who's won six MVP's) and Russell and Jordan (five). James' four MVP trophies are tied with another all-time Lakers great's tally, Wilt Chamberlain.
The craziest part is, he remains one of the best players in the game, even at his advanced age. James is the league's all-time leading scorer and is about to extend his own record as its longest-tenured player to 23 seasons, while still performing at an All-NBA level. Just last season, as the second-best player on the 50-32 Lakers, James was healthy for 70 regular season games, averaging 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.