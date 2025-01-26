All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Anthony Davis Trade Idea, $19M Center on Radar, 'Perfect' Deadline Deal

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
A new trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers sending away star forward Anthony Davis in exchange for some players and multiple NBA Draft picks. This season, Davis has averaged 25.6 points, 11.8 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game across 39 games.

That being said, reports indicate that the Lakers have their eyes on a $19 million center to support Davis under the rim and move him to the four spot.

Finally, another "perfect" trade proposal has Los Angeles sending three players and a draft pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for two of their best players.

Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Anthony Davis to Warriors

Lakers Have Reportedly 'Checked In' on $19M Center Ahead of Trade Deadline

Lakers Could Land $18M Guard in 'Perfect' Trade Before Deadline

Former Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo 'More Dominant' Than Shaquille O'Neal

Full List of Lakers Assets Heading Into Trade Deadline

Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Ruled Out For Clash vs Warriors

Lakers 'Highly' Interested in Acquiring $60M Star Center: Report

