Lakers Notes: Anthony Davis Trade Idea, $19M Center on Radar, 'Perfect' Deadline Deal
A new trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers sending away star forward Anthony Davis in exchange for some players and multiple NBA Draft picks. This season, Davis has averaged 25.6 points, 11.8 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game across 39 games.
That being said, reports indicate that the Lakers have their eyes on a $19 million center to support Davis under the rim and move him to the four spot.
Finally, another "perfect" trade proposal has Los Angeles sending three players and a draft pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for two of their best players.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
