All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Future, Former Guard Calls Out LeBron and Luka, Kobe Bryant Second Hall of Fame

Nelson Espinal

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.
Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award. / Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is set to enter free agency next summer and should end up with a massive payday, though Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes there is a chance that he won't get it with the Lakers.

The Lakers are facing a tough decision on how much to pay Reaves, especially alongside another offensive-minded guard in Luka Doncic.

This season will have a major role in what direction the franchise goes in with Reaves.

In other news, former NBA player Austin Rivers criticized the pairing of LeBron James and Doncic, primarily because both players require significant ball-handling responsibilities.

Finally, Kobe Bryant got another induction into the Hall of Fame, this time for his role on the "Redeem Team," which was mainly led by the Black Mamba himself.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant to Be Enshrined in Hall of Fame a Second Time

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Jokingly Encourages LeBron James to Retire

Former NBA Guard Doesn’t Hold Back on Lakers’ LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing

Lakers’ Austin Reaves Decision Could Greatly Impact His Future in LA, Says Insider

Lakers' Luka Doncic Not Quite Hall of Fame Lock Yet, Insider Says

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News