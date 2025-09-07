Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Future, Former Guard Calls Out LeBron and Luka, Kobe Bryant Second Hall of Fame
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is set to enter free agency next summer and should end up with a massive payday, though Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes there is a chance that he won't get it with the Lakers.
The Lakers are facing a tough decision on how much to pay Reaves, especially alongside another offensive-minded guard in Luka Doncic.
This season will have a major role in what direction the franchise goes in with Reaves.
In other news, former NBA player Austin Rivers criticized the pairing of LeBron James and Doncic, primarily because both players require significant ball-handling responsibilities.
Finally, Kobe Bryant got another induction into the Hall of Fame, this time for his role on the "Redeem Team," which was mainly led by the Black Mamba himself.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news:
