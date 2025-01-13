Lakers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Rival Eyeing Target, LA to Resume Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to resume play after two postponed games. They will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs later today in their first game in almost a week.
One of the main rivals of the Lakers is reportedly in trade discussions for a prime trade target of Los Angeles. This could be detrimental to the Lakers chances if this deal were to happen.
Here are some stories regarding the Lakers to help keep you all caught up (click the title to see the entire story!)
Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees LA Land $53M Star Wing
Lakers Rival Reportedly in Discussions For Prime LA Trade Target
Lakers to Host Donation Drives at Games to Support LA Amid Devastating Wildfires
Lakers Reportedly No Longer Considering Trade For $90M Star Wing
Lakers Set to Resume Play vs Spurs Following Postponed Games Due to Wildfires
Lakers' Postponed Games Provide Unique Opportunity for LA
Former NBA Star Calls Out Lakers Fans For 'Spirit' Around LeBron James