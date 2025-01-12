Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees LA Land $53M Star Wing
The Los Angeles Lakers continue forward as they try to build a team that is capable of winning another NBA title. Los Angeles recently made the decision to trade for wing Dorian Finney-Smith to help give themselves a massive boost come playoff time.
More Lakers news: Lakers Rumors Fly as Rob Pelinka Expected to Continue Trade Conversations About East Center
However, Los Angeles still may need some more additions to fully round out the roster. They are expected to be very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline in a few weeks, looking to bring in more talent.
In a new trade scenario by Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World, the Lakers acquire another defensive wing to pair with Finney-Smith. The deal would be between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, giving Los Angeles a massive boost.
Here is what the deal would look like:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAC)
"He's one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, solving JJ Redick's struggle to find an elite POA defender while also adding a competent shooter. This better equips them to take on the big hitters in the West, with Jones being a fantastic defensive option for perimeter shot-creators such as Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."
Losing Vanderbilt would be tough for the Lakers but Jones could be a great get for Los Angeles. His ability to take on tough defensive assignments, along with Finney-Smith could give the Lakers some real firepower in their wing depth.
Los Angeles needs a player like Jones for the postseason, giving them a better chance to stop the talented guards in the Western Conference. Adding Jones would not only help this season but for the next few years as he is under contract for multiple seasons.
New Orleans would also get a highly-coveted 2029 first-round draft pick from the Lakers in this deal. That pick could be worth a lot at the end of the decade considering that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be long gone from the organization.
It remains to be seen how the Lakers will improve themselves at the trade deadline but this is one option. Los Angeles has been aggressively looking for talent and could be in line to make a big splash.
More Lakers: Lakers HC JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking on Impact of Los Angeles Wildfires
Lakers Assign Jarred Vanderbilt to G League
Lakers Recall Jarred Vanderbilt Just Hours After Sending Him to G League