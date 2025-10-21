All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Bronny James Injury Update, Concerning LeBron Timeline, JJ Redick Calls Out Team

Gabe Smallson

Oct 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After quite a long offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers will finally play regular season basketball today.

LA also has an update on Bronny James ahead of the season opener. The second-year guard out of USC was a modified participant in practice due to his ankle.

In other news, Bronny's father and teammate, future Hall of Famer LeBron James, received a concerning injury timeline from a rival executive. The King has been dealing with a sciatica injury, although this one will keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.

Finally, head coach JJ Redick called out his team after their final preseason game of the year. Redick remarked on what his team was lacking and what needs to be fixed before Tuesday's Opening Night.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

