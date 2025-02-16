Lakers Notes: Jokic Reacts to Luka Trade, LA Could Land All-Star in Summer, More
Since the trade deadline, the biggest story in the NBA has been the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. The move has prompted responses from experts and fans from across the NBA.
Now, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has given his opinion, sharing high praise for Doncic and supporting him in a frustrating move. “He was building something there," Jokic said. "He was hurt.”
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama also weighed in on the situation, saying that the worst thing to come out of the trade is the hurt caused to Dallas fans.
Additionally, Los Angeles could potentially land a former NBA All-Star center in the off-season.
Here are all the recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers.
