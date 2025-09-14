All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Discussing Blockbuster Trade, LeBron James Encounter With Fan, Major Roster Weakness

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves in for the dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves in for the dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have already had a busy offseason, but they are reportedly talking to an Eastern Conference team to get a scoring wing on the roster in what would be a blockbuster deal.

Superstar Luka Doncic has already been locked up for the long term, but LA must do whatever they can to capitalize while the 26-year-old looks to be entering his prime.

In other news, fellow superstar LeBron James was at a Nike event overseas before a fan rushed the stage to try and get some one-on-one time with the King in a strange, and frankly illegal, manner. Luckily, security stepped in before the fan, who showed no obvious malicious intent but still violated the privacy of James by charging him, made contact.

Finally, an NBA insider highlighted the Lakers' biggest weaknesses heading into the new year. The glaring deficiency in the purple and gold was put on full display during last year's first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Discussing Trade Surrounding $109 Million All-Star: Report

Lakers' LeBron James Rushed by Fan at Nike Event Overseas

Lakers' Biggest Weakness Highlighted By NBA Insider Ahead of New Season

Lakers' Bronny James Talks 'Crazy' First LA Game with LeBron

Lakers News: Insider Calls Out NBA World for Not Properly Celebrating LA Great

Lakers News: Tracy McGrady Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James' GOAT Status

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News