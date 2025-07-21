Lakers Notes: LA Officially Waives Guard, Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposal, Luka Doncic Recruiting
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't quite done with the roster moves yet as they have waived a guard in order to make room for the latest Marcus Smart signing. The waiving creates $3 million in cap space that would have become fully guaranteed on Sunday.
Additionally, there is another blockbuster trade proposal regarding superstar LeBron James. The latest would-be deal sends both him and his son, Bronny, to the Miami Heat.
Finally, fellow superstar Luka Dončić reportedly helped recruit Smart to LA. The former Defensive Player of the Year will look to thrive in the purple and gold and help out a team that needs defensive assistance in the front court at the moment.
