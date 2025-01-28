All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Reportedly Out On Centers, Hachimura Injury Concern, Trade Rumors

Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have been clicking on all cylinders of late as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles is expected to be one of the more active teams before the deadline as they try to go after another NBA title.

But it seems that the team may be out on a few centers as we approach the final weeks. This could leave center Anthony Davis angry as he recently asked for the team to bring in another big man.

Lakers Reportedly Out on Two Potential Center Trade Targets

Lakers Listed as Trade Match For $97M Center Ahead of Deadline

Lakers Longtime Rival Takes Massive Shot at Franchise Over Total Championships

Lakers Prime Trade Target Could Become Buyout Market Candidate: Report

Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

Lakers Recall Bronny James Ahead of Crucial Matchup vs Hornets

Lakers Could Land $23M Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline

