Lakers Notes: LeBron James Could Retire, Unfortunate Trade Update, Bradley Beal Signs
The Los Angeles Lakers are at the center of seemingly constant rumors and speculation surrounding superstar LeBron James. A key insider revealed that the 2025-26 season may very well prove to be the last one for the King's time in the NBA.
Additionally, there was an unfortunate trade update dealing with a wing that the Lakers have been targeting. The All-Star is reportedly unlikely to be moved after this shocking twist.
Finally, potential free agency target Bradley Beal's contract was bought out by the Phoenix Suns and he is now heading to LA, but unfortunately, the All-Star inked a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal had been linked to the Lakers since the plan to buy out his contract went public, but will now have to look for another player that will perhaps fit the current needs and system better.
