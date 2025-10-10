Lakers Notes: LeBron James Injury, Timeline for Return, Who Will Step Up for LA
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss at least the next 3-4 weeks because of sciatica on his right side. James, who has not participated in training camp or the first two games of the preseason, will miss at least a little less than a quarter of the season.
The 40-year-old superstar was at the forefront of the offseason for the Lakers, and that remains the case, but in a different way this time as the 2025-26 season approaches.
James will certainly miss the season opener, which is scheduled for Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors. While the timeline is set at 3-4 weeks, an additional ramp-up could increase the timeline to 4-6 weeks, depending on how severe it is.
With James out, several key players will need to step up, including Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, and their newly signed forward, Jake LaRavia.
