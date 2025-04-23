Lakers Notes: LeBron James Playoffs Analysis, JJ Redick Snubbed, Anthony Edwards Fine
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers after they tied their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Lakers' LeBron James Gives Honest Assessment About Postseason
In a recent interview, Lakers forward and living NBA legend LeBron James revealed that at this point in his life, the only thing that really matters is the postseason, particularly because anyone can come in and have the chane to win it all.
This was clear with how James played in Game 2, recording 21 points, 11 total rebounds, and seven assists, In Game 1, he had 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
To read the full story, click here.
Lakers' JJ Redick Spurned by NBA in Coach of the Year Voting
The Lakers have significantly improved this season, finishing with a 50-32 record and the third seed in the Western Conference. Compare this to last year when they finished in sixth place with a 47-35 record.
A large reason for the improvement is because of new head coach JJ Redick, who took over from Darvin Ham. Despite his success, Redick was snubbed in NBA Coach of the Year voting. Instead, the candidates are Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons, and Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets.
To read the full story, click here.
Anthony Edwards Hit With 50K Fine for Provocative Comment Towards Lakers Fans
Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs saw the Timberwolves easily trounce the Lakers. This is largely because of star guard Anthony Edwards, who recorded 22 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.
Unfortunately, Edwards was hit with a $50,000 fine after he shouted a NSFW insult at the crowd. This isn't the first foul of this kind for Edwards, who has alredy accrued $320,000 worth of fines this year.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Los Angeles Lakers you need to know:
Lakers' Rui Hachimura Exits Game 2 With Apparent Injury
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Said Luka Doncic Trade Brought Family to Tears
Lakers Insider Provides Alarming Postseason Outlook
Timberwolves Exposed Serious Lakers Problem
Lakers vs Timberwolves Series Creating Chaos in Weekend Sports Lineup
Lakers to Be Without One Player For Game 2 vs Timberwolves
Lakers Could Be Helpless in Avoiding Unfortunate Destiny After Game 1 Loss