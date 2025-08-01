Lakers Notes: LeBron James Reps Clippers, Free Agent Joins Surprise Team, Luka Doncic on LeBron
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen working out at the Los Angeles Clippers' former practice facility. Amid all the rumors surrounding James this offseason, working out in the crosstown rival's (former) facility surely didn't calm any doubters believing the King is planning on leaving the purple and gold.
Additionally, a Lakers free agent forward signed with a surprise team. The forward signed a two-way deal with LA last July and was waived by the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline.
Finally, superstar Luka Doncic spoke honestly about what it is like playing with LeBron James. The two superstars are preparing to share the court for their first full season, but it is clear that the future of the franchise rests on the Slovenian's shoulders.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
