All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Reps Clippers, Free Agent Joins Surprise Team, Luka Doncic on LeBron

Gabe Smallson

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen working out at the Los Angeles Clippers' former practice facility. Amid all the rumors surrounding James this offseason, working out in the crosstown rival's (former) facility surely didn't calm any doubters believing the King is planning on leaving the purple and gold.

Additionally, a Lakers free agent forward signed with a surprise team. The forward signed a two-way deal with LA last July and was waived by the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline.

Finally, superstar Luka Doncic spoke honestly about what it is like playing with LeBron James. The two superstars are preparing to share the court for their first full season, but it is clear that the future of the franchise rests on the Slovenian's shoulders.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers' LeBron James Spotted Working Out at Clipper Former Facility

Lakers Free Agent Forward Signs With Surprise Team

Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic's Honest Thoughts on Playing With LeBron James Revealed

Lakers’ Bronny James Reveals Cardiac Arrest is Still Affecting Him

Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Prefers LeBron James to End Career in Los Angeles

Former LeBron James All-Star Teammate Eyeing Lakers, Major Contenders if Bought Out

Lakers’ JJ Redick Wants Bronny James to Play Like 2 Key Eastern Conference Role Players

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News