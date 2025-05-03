Lakers Notes: LeBron Suffers Injury, Luka Future Uncertain, Free Agency Plans, More

All Lakers

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have sadly been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, prompting questions about what this means for the team in the future.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the offseason.

Lakers' LeBron James Suffered Significant Injury in Game 5

Despite losing Game 5, Lebron James had a decent performance, recording 22 points, seven total rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Unfortunately, it appears this game came at a cost.

During the fourth quarter, James suffered an injury but decided to play through it. Unfortunately, it turned out to be an MCL Strain, which could potentially take three to five weeks to recover from. There's no telling what this could mean for the next season.

LeBron James Won't Convince Luka Doncic to Stay With Lakers

While there has been criticism surrounding Luka Doncic's defense, there's no doubt that he is a dominant offensive force. In his time with the Lakers this season, Doncic has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 total rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Despite this, his future with the Lakers is in question since his contract is only guaranteed through next season. Despite this, James has revealed that he does not plan to convinve Luka to stay. Instead, it will have to be his decision.

Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Talks Looming Free Agency

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith joined the Lakers alongside Luka in the trade with the Dallas Maverick. He proved to be a solid defensive presence off the bench, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Now, his future with Los Angeles remains in question as he enters free agency. However, he doesn't seem to be worried about what could happen.

