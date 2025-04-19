Lakers Notes: Luka Talks Nico Harrison, Rob Pelinka Gets New Title, Magic Johnson Prediction
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
'It's Just Sad,' Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to Nico Harrison Comments
The Lakers trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic remains one of the most surprising moments of modern sports history. Dallas general Manager Nico Harrison has remained steadfast on the decision despite the fanbase turning on home.
In a recent interview, Doncic shared his opinion on the matter, saying that he is saddened and that the decision by Harrison broke his heart.
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 total rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
To read the full story, click here.
Lakers Sign GM Rob Pelinka to Long-Term Extension
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had an incredibly busy year, whether it was facilitating a trade with the Mavericks or canceling a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, there's no doubt Pelinka has made an impact.
Likely because of his success, Pelinka has signed a contract to extend his time with WWE as well as receive a new title. Specifically, he took on the new role of president of basketball operations this Summer.
To read the full story, click here.
Magic Johnson Uncharacteristically Worried About Lakers Playoff Chances
The Lakers seem to be in a better playoff situation than they were last year, with a better seeding and much more confidence in their new coach, JJ Redick.
Former Laker basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson doesn't necessari;y believe that playoff success is guaranteed for Los Angeles. This is largely because of one man on the Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards.
Edwards has been dangerous this season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 79 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some more stories about the Los Angeles Lakers you need to know:
Lakers' LeBron James Injury Status for Game 1 vs Timberwolves
Paul Pierce Questions Lakers' LeBron James' Legacy For Major Reason
NBA Executive Reveals Massive Problem Lakers Have Against Timberwolves
Lakers Postseason Run Could Fail Due to Ignoring Main Trade Need
How to Watch Lakers vs Timberwolves Playoff Game 1: TV Channel, Predictions, More
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Reacts to Playoff Series vs Lakers' LeBron James