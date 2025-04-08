Will LeBron James Play vs Thunder? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
Will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James suit up against the Oklahoma City Thunder as L.A. looks to knock off the Western Conference's No. 1 seed for the second time in three days?
On Sunday, Los Angeles obliterated Oklahoma City, 126-99, thanks to a balanced attack, which saw six Lakers score in double figures.
Five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic continued to school the Thunder, as he usually does, with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor (5-of-11 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six dimes, and swiped a pair of steals.
Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves notched 30 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor (4-of-8 from 3-point land) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out three dimes, grabbed two rebounds, swiped one steal and blocked on shot.
James, meanwhile, submitted 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting (1-of-1 from deep), took no free throws, passed for seven assists, pulled down three rebounds, and stole one ball.
The four-time league MVP has been dealing with a lingering left groin strain for a while. He was probable to suit up against the Thunder before being upgraded to available.
The Lakers dominated the Thunder from beyond the arc, going 22-of-40 from 3-point land to Oklahoma City's 12-of-37 shooting from distance.
Ahead of Tuesday's contest, James is considered merely questionable to play, along with Doncic, Reaves, guard Gabe Vincent, wing Dorain Finney-Smith, and his son Bronny James.
Los Angeles also dominated Oklahoma City on the glass, out-rebounding the Thunder 43-34. The Lakers also had a major edge in free throw attempts, taking 17 to Oklahoma City's 12.
Will James suit up against Oklahoma City in the team's rematch?
James' final status for the night has been revealed.
The 40-year-old has proven remarkably durable this season. The 6-foot-9 superstar has appeared in 67 contests this year (meaning he'll be eligible for All-NBA honors once again), averaging 24.5 points on .513/.380/.777 shooting splits, 8.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds a night.
