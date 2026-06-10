Lakers Legend Shaq Reveals One Thing Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Must Do to Win an NBA Title

Ever since the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the French import has captivated basketball fans around the world, as he’s a player as we’ve never seen before that can do virtually anything on the hardwood at 7’4” and is expected to be the face of the league sooner rather than later.

Only three seasons into his career in the NBA, the versatile center has reached the NBA Finals and is three wins away from winning his first title if he can hold off Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Shaq Shares Some Sage Advice for Victor Wembanyama

"I'm not asking [Wemby] to be me. I'm asking him to have that mentality because this is what it takes to win a championship."



—@SHAQ on Wemby's mentality 🧠 pic.twitter.com/23XALWMklO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2026

After an impressive performance in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Wembanyama received high praise, with Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal also offering him advice on the mentality he should adopt heading into Game 4 in New York, via NBA on ESPN.

“I think a lot of people, especially in the world, they get misconstrued when I'm talking about a big man. I don't want you to be like me,” O’Neal said of Wembanyama. “I want you to have a certain mentality. The same mentality that I saw [Charles Barkley] have. The same mentality that I saw Patrick Ewing have. That Draymond [Green] has.

“He came out with a lot of energy and a lot of effort. I've seen it in the last series. Whenever he's high in scoring and playing like that, the team plays well. That's all I'm asking him to do. I'm not asking him to be me. I'm asking him to have that mentality. Because this is what it takes to win a championship.”

Along with O’Neal giving Wembanyama some advice on how to keep playing at a high level in the Finals against the Knicks, Wembanyama put himself in select company from a Lakers legends perspective with his performance in Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama (22 years, 155 days) becomes the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history, passing Lakers legends Kobe Bryant (22 years, 289 days) & behind Magic Johnson (20 years, 276 days) to drop 30 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists (32 pts, 8 rebs & 6 asts) in the NBA Finals, via… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 9, 2026

The Spurs superstar joined the likes of Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. Wembanyama passed Bryant and sits behind Johnson as the second-youngest player in NBA history to put up at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in the NBA Finals.

Magic Johnson ‘In Awe’ of Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

After watching Wembanyama lead the Spurs to a much-needed win over the Knicks in Game 3, Johnson took to social media to praise the rising star for joining him and Bryant in league history.

I was in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s performance tonight - not only did he score 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, he also became the 2nd youngest player to have 30, 5 and 5 in the victory over the Knicks on their home court (behind some kid who played for the Lakers) 😂



The… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 9, 2026

“I was in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s performance tonight,” Johnson said of the 22-year-old. “Not only did he score 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, he also became the second-youngest player to have 30, five and five in the victory over the Knicks on their home court (behind some kid who played for the Lakers).”

Despite his struggles in the first two games of the series, in which the Knicks beat the Spurs in consecutive games in San Antonio, Wembanyama got going in Game 3 and resembled the player who has dominated the competition during the NBA playoffs.

Wembanyama will try to have a repeat performance on Wednesday night while trying to take down the feisty Knicks on their home floor, which is one of the toughest places to play in the NBA.

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