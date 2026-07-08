Lakers Reportedly Have Specific Contract Plan for Jonathan Kuminga

The dog days of summer are right around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers, with the NBA Summer League getting underway and the team filling out its roster for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Although the roster has undergone a major overhaul around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, with several players agreeing to deals or being acquired in trades, like Walker Kessler and Jaden Hardy, the Lakers don’t appear to be done making moves.

Free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as the Lakers’ top target to put the finishing touches on the team’s revamped roster, and there’s mutual interest in getting a deal done.

Lakers Want to Offer Jonathan Kuminga a Two-Year Deal

According to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, the Lakers are interested in signing Kuminga to a two-year, $20 million contract.

Jonathan Kuminga is a player the Lakers are after, according to people with knowledge of the situation who said L.A. is looking at a two-year, $20-million deal for Kuminga, the sort of athletic wing player the Lakers need to start at small forward.

Before the start of NBA free agency, the Atlanta Hawks declined their team option on Kuminga, which was worth $24.3 million for the 2026-27 campaign. Atlanta acquired Kuminga in a trade with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and he was thought to be a part of the team’s long-term future, playing alongside up-and-coming players like Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels.

There’s still a chance that Kuminga ends up staying with Atlanta, but the buzz right now is that there could be a sign-and-trade in the works with Los Angeles.

With the Lakers exhausting their salary cap with the moves they’ve made this summer, general manager Rob Pelinka and company need to get creative to figure out a way to bring in the talented young forward.

What the Lakers Can Send to Hawks in a Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (left) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right) talk before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Lakers can get the Hawks to swing a sign-and-trade deal for Kuminga, the team could send offer players like Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia while also having the option of adding second-round draft picks or a first-round pick swap.

The Lakers could also restructure the Kessler trade, which has yet to be announced, so there’s a good chance that’s what the team might be trying to do to involve the Hawks.

There seems to be a path to landing Kuminga, with it being the team’s top priority right now, but it’s obviously a complicated situation that could fall apart at any moment, especially if Kuminga is looking for more than $20 million over two years in Los Angeles.

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