Lakers Pitch Jonathan Kuminga on Intriguing Role Next to Luka Doncic

After the first week of NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a flurry of moves, from agreeing to contracts with several players and pulling off two trades.

It has been a massive roster overhaul for the Lakers, with many notable players heading elsewhere in one way or another. Along with LeBron James letting it be known he’ll be moving on as a free agent, Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Clippers), Luke Kennard (Phoenix Suns), Jaxson Hayes (Utah Jazz), Deandre Ayton (Washington Wizards) and Marcus Smart (Houston Rockets) will all be playing for different teams next season.

Although the Lakers have already brought in several players, most notably Walker Kessler, the team doesn’t appear to be done making substantial moves, with Jonathan Kuminga in the crosshairs.

Lakers Hope to Land Jonathan Kuminga

However, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Lakers still hope to sign Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers still hope to land Kuminga as well, who became a free agent when the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option on June 29. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick met with Kuminga virtually the next day and pitched him on a vision of being a high-minutes wing next to Luka Doncic in a spacious on-court environment conducive to his skill set, league sources told ESPN.

Kuminga has seemingly been the team’s top target since the several moves it made after acquiring Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Slater also pointed out that the Lakers making a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks can’t be ruled out, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and the recently acquired Jaden Hardy potentially in the deal.

However, the Lakers would have to attach draft capital to pull off that sign-and-trade with the Hawks, with only a few assets at their disposal, such as second-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

If the Lakers are truly enamored with bringing in Kuminga, and it could very well be a solid move to help build around Luka Doncic for the long-term future, making another sign-and-trade might be the way to go.

Although an argument could be made that Kuminga hasn’t lived up to expectations since being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, there’s a chance that Doncic and company can help unlock his potential in Los Angeles.

Lakers Land Kevin Looney in Free Agency

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the Lakers being in hot pursuit of the athletic 23-year-old wing, the team has addressed an area of need, with the team bringing in veteran center Kevon Looney to back up Walker Kessler.

Currently, Kessler was the only center on the roster, with newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili being the only other player who would likely play some minutes at the five.

The Lakers had been linked to a few veteran options at the center position recently, with Jonas Valanciunas and Andre Drummond being the other two, along with Looney. Drummond ultimately signed with the New York Knicks.

With the salary cap constraints after all the moves made, the Lakers will only be able to offer the veteran minimum, which they could use on another big man.

Other notable free agents at center include Nick Richards, Kevin Love, Dwight Powell (former Doncic teammate), Bismack Biyombo, Drew Eubanks, Xavier Tillman and Mason Plumlee.

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