Ziaire Williams Reveals Mindset That Could Change Lakers’ Biggest Concern

With two-time NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic leading the way while playing alongside rising star and talented scorer Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be a team that won’t struggle to put up points during the 2026-27 season.

The concern for the new-look Lakers is on the defensive end, even though they brought in a massive defensive upgrade with the addition of 25-year-old center Walker Kessler.

Despite the defensive concerns, the Lakers do have a pair of veteran newcomers who could change that narrative, along with Kessler, with Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle shouldering the load as perimeter defenders.

Ziaire Williams 'Comfortable' With Any Situation on Defense

After practice in training camp earlier this week, Williams spoke to the media. He let it be known that there’s nothing that he’s not comfortable doing defensively, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

Asked Ziaire Williams about his comfort level with different defensive assignments



"There's not really anything I'm not comfortable with" pic.twitter.com/Yn6kUJWBMA — Law Murray 💀 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 1, 2026

"There's not really anything I'm not comfortable with,” Williams said. “If it's a smaller guy bringing the ball up and pick up 94 (feet) or if it's a bigger wing who likes to play off the live dribble and jab step, be more physical off the ball. It's all personnel-based, whether they're shooter, drive left, drive right, etcetera. It just depends on the matchup.”

Like Thybulle, the Lakers were able to land Williams on a veteran minimum contract, potentially making these two players steals in free agency if they become a force to be reckoned with on defense, especially with Marcus Smart moving on this summer.

During Lakers media day, Williams made it clear that he’ll be on a mission to cause some chaos on defense during his first year with the storied franchise.

“Causing commotion, picking up full, being the more physical team,” Williams said. “That's the standard for sure. And then just making a simple read on offense, not making the game too complicated, play within the system. But he's just all about just playing hard and playing with energy, man. As long as I play my heart out every game, which I know I'm capable of doing, we'll see success, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Clearly, Williams has the right mindset heading into the 2026-27 campaign, as he aims to make an impact right away, which could pay off in a big way if he can impose his will with his defensive effort on the perimeter.

Ziaire Williams Proposes to Girlfriend at Bruno Mars Concert

Along with getting to suit up for his hometown team this season, Williams chose to make another serious commitment, proposing to his now-fiancee during a Bruno Mars concert at SoFi Stadium.

Williams planned out the proposal perfectly, popping the question during Mars’ song “Marry You,” which got quite the response.

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