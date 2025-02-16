Could Mac McClung's Third Straight Dunk Contest Title Inspire Stars to Compete?
With a third straight NBA Dunk Contest title Saturday night in the Bay Area, Orlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung cemented his status as one of the greatest competitors the event has ever seen. He did so in historic fashion, too.
Regardless of his status as the greatest dunker of all time or not, the NBA, its fans and those who appreciate the feat of creative dunking should be thankful that someone as gifted as McClung has been open and willing to come back and do the contest multiple times running.
Big-name dunkers taking part in the event used to be commonplace. Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, Jason Richardson, Dominique Wilkins, Nate Robinson, Gerald Green, Dwight Howard, Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, Blake Griffin and so on – all regarded as great dunkers that have a dunk contest title to their name.
Aaron Gordon, Shawn Kemp, Victor Oladipo and many others have also competed, putting their athleticism and creativity on display but not winning a title. As time has passed, however, less names with established notoriety have entered the contest.
But as McClung turned in 50-point dunks one after another Saturday evening, the NBA world was reacting accordingly on social media.
It also sparked a conversation amongst some current players who may be inspired to take on the challenge, such as this message from Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant:
In response, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo chimed in as well.
Antetokounmpo was a participant back in 2015, but he has not since competed after ascending to his international relevance and experiencing his success.
Should they compete, it may inspire a trend reversal across the league to have high-profile stars back on the All-Star Saturday Night stage.
Asked about Morant and Antetokounmpo's posts during his after-competition press conference, McClung called the notion flattering.
"Those guys are so fun to watch," McClung said. "Ja, I love watching him. I think he's incredible. He'd be awesome in the Dunk Contest. I'd love to see that."
Morant's leaping ability has made it must-see TV when he's steamrolling his way to the rim. Antetokounmpo is a near-impossible force to stop when he's heading downhill.
Although NBA fans never got to see the likes of Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook or LeBron James compete in the contest during their athletic primes, the next crop of young household names can change that.
What could Anthony Edwards do in a setting like that? Zion Williamson? Once one or two All-Star caliber names get involved, it'd be easy to understand why others would get involved, too.
In 2024, Jaylen Brown was the first player to compete in the dunk contest and All-Star game in the same weekend since 2014, when both John Wall and Paul George did the double.
Nearly all of McClung's success outside of the dunk contest has come in the G League, but he's rightfully considered among the best competitors in the event's history.
Whether he goes for a fourth straight or not is yet to be determined. But, if McClung's performance inspires the NBA's best of the best to try and topple his aerial feats, then his impact will last long beyond this historic three-year stretch.
