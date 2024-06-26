NBA Draft: 3 Offseason Priorities for the Magic to Address
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's first playoff exposure since 2020 revealed several areas of need. Tonight, the NBA draft offers the Magic an opportunity to continue building a regular postseason contender.
In reverse order, here are three offseason priorities:
3. Getting a reliable center
Orlando had serviceable center production last season from Wendell Carter Jr., Moe Wagner, and Goga Bitadze. But Wagner and Bitadze are free agents as of June 30 and Carter Jr. has played more than 58 games just once in his six-year career.
The best ability is availability. If the Magic venture deeper into the postseason, they will need centers who can hold up physically.
2. Diversify the offense
Despite being one of the NBA's elite defensive teams, Orlando’s offense regularly made games too close for comfort.
Orlando averaged the third-fewest assists per game in the league last season. In the playoff series loss, the lack of options showed. Magic relied too heavily on Paolo Banchero.
Orlando needs a playmaker who can break down defenses and lighten the burden on the team's young star.
1. Scoring/three-point shooting
Reliable three-point shooting creates more points — through made baskets and by spacing the floor for the offense to flow.
In 2023-24, the Magic ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage and last in threes made per game. Those flaws haunted the Magic in the playoff loss. They were held under 100 points three times in the seven-game series.
Scoring threats from beyond the arc are essential pieces for the league's best offenses.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
