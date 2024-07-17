BREAKING: Magic Reportedly Sign Veteran Cory Joseph to 2-Year Deal
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have signed 13-year veteran guard Cory Joseph to a two-year contract, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.
Joseph, who turns 33 in August, has played for six different teams and won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.
The 6-foot-2 guard most recently played for the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 26 games last season. For 10 consecutive seasons, beginning with the 2013-14 season, Joseph played in 62 or more games. His most significant career averages through 816 games are:
- 21.7 minutes;
- 6.9 points on 44% shooting;
- 35% from three; and
- 3.0 assists.
With the signing of Joseph, Orlando has rounded out its 15-man roster. Joseph is the second free-agent addition for the Magic this offseason, joining Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. whom Orlando signed to a three-year, $66 million deal.
