Potential Orlando Magic Prospect Studying Franz Wagner Film at NBA Combine
BYU guard Egor Demin is standing out in the NBA Combine. He is receiving positive reactions after showcasing his shooting efficiency and athleticism, two concerns scouts expressed about the freshman.
In recent Combine interviews, Demin was asked which players he was studying most closely leading up to the draft.
"I have several guys I’m looking at the most," Demin said. "It's more taking pieces from as many players as I can. Right now I’m studying a lot of Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner, Luka [Doncic] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander].”
The 6-foot-8 guard was projected to be drafted by the Orlando Magic with pick No. 16. Demin is an exceptional playmaker but struggled shooting from three-point range last season at 27.3 percent. He said he showed scouts he is capable.
“I was trying to prove that I’m a good basketball player,” Denim expressed. “I think as everybody is participating this evening. Possibly, the main question that’s scouts were questioning me is the shooting, and it was a goal for me to shoot well. Show them that I’m a capable shooter. Yes, good for me that a lot of people who work in the front offices they understand that I am a capable shooter.”
Demin could fill the floor general and playmaker role the Magic currently lack, using his vision and height to see over the defense and orchestrate the offense, paired with the star duo of Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
ESPN NBA Insider Jonathan Givony recently wrote a scouting report on Demin, noting his skill set is extremely talented at his height.
"Demin is a polarizing prospect," Givony wrote. "More theoretical in nature than some would hope in terms of the productivity, consistency and bankable skills he can hang his hat on early in his NBA career. He's also exceptionally talented, a 6-foot-9 point guard who can make every pick-and-roll read and pass, often in highlight-reel fashion. The evolution of his shooting will be a major swing skill for his development, but he made promising gains in a few different areas as the season moved on, and clearly has significant upside to grow into at 19 years old."
Potential Blockbuster Trade For Orlando Magic To Land $197 Million All-Star Guard
NBA Combine Scrimmage Star Is Potentially On Orlando Magic's Radar
Orlando Magic Should Pass On Trade For $211 Million Declining Star