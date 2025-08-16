Magic Shockingly Just Miss Major Milestone In Latest Prediction
The Orlando Magic enter the season with some of the highest expectations in the league following the release of their schedule. With several Eastern Conference stars sidelined by season-ending injuries, the Magic are positioned as a team ready to rise. Orlando went all in this offseason, adding veterans Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to boost offensive production. After finishing 41-41 last season and exiting in the first round of the playoffs, the Magic are aiming to climb to the top of the conference.
With FanDuel Sportsbook setting the Magic’s over/under win total at 50.5, oddsmakers are signaling expectations for a big season. Bleacher Report, however, projected Orlando finishing just under the mark at 49 wins while still making a potential NBA Finals push.
"It's not hard to see why the sportsbooks are so high on the Orlando Magic," the article wrote. "Paolo Banchero is 22 years old and already has an All-Star appearance. Franz Wagner turns 24 this month and has been even better than Banchero (at least by the numbers). Both stand 6'10", can create for themselves and others, and were key cogs in one of the best defenses in the NBA. With that duo and several other interesting young talents (Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Anthony Black), optimism about the Magic is probably justified. But that's not all. Orlando paid a fortune in draft picks to add Desmond Bane and address its most glaring need. Last season, it was 30th in both threes per game and three-point percentage."
The Magic have not reached 50 wins since the 2010-11 season. They came close in 2023-24, finishing with 47 victories behind second-year star Paolo Banchero. With added experience, improved perimeter shooting and a strong culture in place, Orlando looks poised to surpass that milestone in an Eastern Conference weakened by injuries to several contenders.
"Bane, meanwhile, has averaged 2.8 threes and hit 40.7 percent of his three-point attempts for the last four years," the article added. "So, as was the case with New York, seeing a prediction that has Orlando coming in below its over-under may be a bit surprising. Chalk it up to injury concerns for Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner (coming off a torn ACL) and the potential need for developmental leaps from Black, Tristan da Silva and/or incoming rookie Jase Richardson."
