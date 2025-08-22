Magic Guard Shockingly Picked To Take Biggest Leap On Team
Despite the Orlando Magic’s headline-grabbing offseason moves, their success will ultimately hinge on the homegrown development of Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Drafted within two years of each other, the trio has become the foundation of Orlando’s rebuild, guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. The addition of Desmond Bane is expected to push the Magic into championship contention. For that leap to happen, the young core must take the next step and the player projected to make the biggest jump isn’t Banchero.
Bleacher Report projects Suggs, not Banchero as the Magic’s biggest riser this season. They cited his elite defensive potential and untapped offensive upside.
"It's tempting to go with Paolo Banchero," Bleacher Report wrote. "Whose rise to All-NBA status is still ongoing, but Suggs is the most logical choice. After struggling to adjust to a much higher-volume offensive role last season, the defensive-minded guard is a great return-to-form pick if he can also stay healthy. Suggs played just 35 games and appeared only three times after January 1 as he battled knee, back and quad issues. Knee surgery officially ended his season for good in March. His true shooting percentage fell all the way to 53.6 percent, a long way down from the 60.2 percent he posted in 2023-24."
"This year will see him regain his scoring efficiency as he gets back onto an All-Defensive team for an ascendant Magic squad," Bleacher Report added.
Since being drafted in 2021, Suggs has battled injuries, playing more than 70 games only once. When healthy, he shows a gritty mentality, sacrificing his body for loose balls and defensive highlights. With Bane now joining him in the backcourt, Suggs could channel more energy into his offense and benefit from cleaner looks as the team’s fourth option.
Last season, Suggs was averaging a career-high 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. But his physical playing style led to a knee injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery.
Expected to make a full recovery, Suggs said during Summer League “the sky is the limit for this team.”
