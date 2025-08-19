Orlando Magic Gaining National Respect for One Key Reason
Trading for Desmond Bane didn’t just position the Orlando Magic for success, it signaled to the league they are serious about contending for a title. Giving up four first-round picks was steep, but president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman saw it as necessary to his long-term vision and to securing Paolo Banchero’s max extension. With the new schedule showing more national TV games than the past eight seasons combined, the Magic are earning league-wide respect.
With 14 nationally televised games, the Magic sit in the middle of the pack compared with conference powers like Oklahoma City and New York. The boost is significant, given they haven’t proven themselves in the playoffs after back-to-back first-round exits as an underdog. Adding Bane signals the Magic’s seriousness and helps earn the spotlight on a bigger stage.
CBS Sports recently noted the Magic are drawing attention after key offseason additions.
"Now we're fully getting into the territory of your offseason hard work paid off," the article wrote. "The Magic went all in to get Desmond Bane literally, they traded four first-round picks for him and hope his shooting and playmaking will put Orlando over the edge to make a run like the Pacers did last season. The league clearly sees the potential with the Magic and rewarded them as such."
Bane’s impact will show through his perimeter shooting and ball-handling, giving the Magic needed playmaking after finishing last in both three-point shooting and assists last season.
Bane and Banchero are confident the Magic can get back on track this year after consecutive first-round playoff exits.
National TV games:
NBC/Peacock — Nov. 4 at Atlanta, Nov. 25 at Philadelphia, March 24 at Cleveland
ESPN/ESPN App — Nov. 12 at New York, March 11 vs. Cleveland, April 1 vs. Atlanta
Peacock — Dec. 1 vs. Chicago, Jan. 26 at Cleveland, Feb. 9 vs. Milwaukee, March 16 at Atlanta
Amazon Prime — Jan. 15 vs. Memphis in Berlin, Jan. 18 at Memphis in London, Feb. 26 vs. Houston, March 7 at Minnesota
Six of the 14 national games come against the Atlanta Hawks or Cleveland Cavaliers.
Orlando will travel outside the continental United States three times. Once in the preseason to face Miami in Puerto Rico, and during the regular season for games in Germany and England against Memphis.
