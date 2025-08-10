Magic’s Franz Wagner Delivers Strong Performance In EuroBasket Exhibition Debut
Orlando Magic rising star Franz Wagner’s main goal this offseason is to become a more consistent threat from beyond the arc and regain his confidence as a shooter, despite being one of the league’s leading scorers. He is prioritizing real-game situations as he recently suited up for his native Germany alongside Magic teammate Tristan da Silva in its first EuroBasket exhibition match against Luka Dončić and Slovenia.
Despite fouling out, Wagner scored 18 points on 70 percent shooting. He added three assists, one rebound and one steal while going 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Most notably, he hit one of three attempts from beyond the arc, showing confidence with each shot. His lone make came on a deep, off-the-dribble attempt from well beyond the top of the key. The noticeable hitch that hindered his jumper and contributed to his 18.9 percent three-point mark in the playoffs was absent, reflecting the effort and dedication he’s put into refining his mechanics.
If Franz Wagner develops into a consistent 33 percent three-point shooter, an All-Star selection could soon follow. He already averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a breakout season, often taking command of the offense when Paolo Banchero missed significant time with a torn right oblique. Had Wagner avoided his own injury, he might have earned All-NBA consideration, playing a key role in the Magic’s 41-41 finish despite major injuries.
His Germany co-star Dennis Schröder recently said Wagner would have been a First Team All-NBA selection if he had stayed healthy for the entire season.
"Franz is a future All-Star," Schröder said. "He should’ve been one this year, but unfortunately he got injured. He would’ve been First Team All-NBA in any case. He had a stretch where he scored 30, 35 points, and they won 11 games in a row. So the guy is different."
