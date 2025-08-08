ESPN Analyst Shockingly Predicts Magic To Smash Massive Win Total
The Orlando Magic are preparing for a pivotal season as they aim to leap into true contention after first-round playoff exits in back-to-back years. While the team has made offensive upgrades in the past, including signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, trading for elite two-way guard Desmond Bane marks their most significant acquisition in recent history.
Bane, 27, averaged nearly 20 points and boasts a career 41 percent shooting mark from three. More importantly, he brings leadership and a seamless fit alongside the Magic’s young core led by Paolo Banchero. With Bane in the starting lineup, Orlando could be poised for its most successful season in years.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Orlando Magic’s win total at 50.5. On a recent episode of the All NBA Podcast, ESPN analyst Tim Legler hesitantly took the over, citing the addition of Bane and his impact on the starting lineup.
"I'm going to take the over," Legler said. "They made it hard. This number made it hard for me, if that number were like 47 or 48, I would have been a lot more comfortable. You're definitely predicting they win more than 50 games. I know they won 41 a year ago, and they had long periods of time without their two best players, and they added Desmond Bane. Maybe that does add up to an additional 10 wins minimum, I'm going to take it, I'm going to buy into that. I'm not super confident they're north of 50. But when you look at some of the question marks of these top teams in the east that have been mainstays, and what they're dealing with, why not? Somebody is going to grab some space in the East. And Orlando, to me, and Detroit are the two teams I look at more than any."
It’s a bold take, considering Orlando hasn’t topped 50 wins since the 2010-11 season. The Magic might have been on pace for that mark last year had Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs not missed time with injuries. Banking on their health and the team’s offensive additions, Legler’s co-host, Adam Mares, also believes Orlando can reach the significant milestone.
"This one's interesting because they win easily with their defense in the regular season," Mares said. "But their offense is so bad it makes it tough, they got injected with offense with Desmond Bane. I think I'm going to spoil this one. I think I'm taking the over, even though the line is so high. I think they are one of the teams, like Houston, that is just going to get some easy wins this year. So I'm going to take the over and think they get like 52 wins."
"There are some gaps in their rotation, if you see an injury," Mares added. "But I love their starting five. I think it's gonna be one of the better starting fives, and I'm predicting big things for Paolo Banchero, so I'll take the over, even though that line 50.5 is really high, I'll take the over."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Noah Penda Inspired By Legendary Magic Center Who Put Orlando Back On The Map
Magic Predicted To Select Defensive Phenom In Mock Draft
Magic Could Fare Better Than Hawks, Pistons For One Clear Reason