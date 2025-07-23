Magic Star Paolo Banchero Just Makes Cut In Prestigious NBA Ranking
Paolo Banchero quickly blossomed into a superstar since being drafted by the Orlando Magic. Over his first three seasons, he’s averaged 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc. His rise includes a Rookie of the Year award in 2022–23 and an All-Star selection, solidifying his status as the face of the franchise. Now locked in on a five-year, $239 million deal, Banchero is clearly the leader of Orlando’s future.
Bleacher Report recently ranked the top NBA stars to build a franchise around, with Banchero barely making the cut at the final spot. The placement sparked controversy because he was ranked behind players like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Jalen Brunson.
"Paolo gets on here right at the end," the host said. "He's a 22-year-old guy who's out there putting up around 25 points per game last season. Already had two really good playoff appearances. Paolo’s fantastic. There are flaws in his game. I don't love the shot selection. I feel like he settles for a lot of mid-range jumpers. I feel like he could use his physicality a lot more, but he's a super young player. There's still so much time for him to figure those things out. And as a 6-foot-10, 22-year-old with the mobility and the skill that he has, it's hard not to have him on a list like this."
What’s holding Banchero back is the lack of support and untimely injuries that have plagued the Magic during his playoff runs. Orlando has suffered back-to-back first-round exits, largely due to limited offensive firepower around him. Banchero has shouldered the load, averaging 28 points and 8.5 rebounds across two postseason series. With the offseason additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones providing much-needed spacing and shot creation, his efficiency is expected to take a major leap.
"Last year, they lost pretty quickly to the Boston Celtics," the host added. "That's despite being injured and them having a really unideal scenario for Paolo Banchero, and this year, you add in Bane, you have more shooting with Jalen Suggs, hopefully playing a majority of this season after dealing with injury, maybe Franz Wagner's three-ball bounces back a little bit. Fingers crossed on that. I think if you put Paolo in a better context, you're going to get a lot better efficiency from him, and he's going to skyrocket to a new tier player. I do think Paolo is a great pick to go ahead and have on this list."
